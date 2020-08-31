Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Verra Mobility in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.75 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 37.5% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,599,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,544,000 after buying an additional 477,275 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

