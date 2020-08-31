VeriumReserve Market Cap Hits $512,976.76 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001507 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VeriumReserve has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. VeriumReserve has a market cap of $512,976.76 and $345.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00525908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00063704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 125.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,665.51 or 0.99503226 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000809 BTC.

About VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,904,041 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html . VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

