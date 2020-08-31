Vera Bradley (VRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vera Bradley to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vera Bradley stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.50. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

