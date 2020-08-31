VE AU FLOT/ETF Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:FLOT)

VE AU FLOT/ETF (ASX:FLOT) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$24.86. VE AU FLOT/ETF has a 1 year low of A$22.40 ($16.00) and a 1 year high of A$26.12 ($18.66).

