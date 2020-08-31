Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,059. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.70. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $207.25.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

