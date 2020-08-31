Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,480 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 84,889 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 126.1% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSGX traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.54. 10,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,496. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $54.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $47.21.

