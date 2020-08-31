Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 280,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,952,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.08. 7,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,237. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $131.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.70 and its 200-day moving average is $116.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

