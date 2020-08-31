Vaneck Au SUBD Bond ETF Units FP (ASX:SUBD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05

Vaneck Au SUBD Bond ETF Units FP (ASX:SUBD) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

Vaneck Au SUBD Bond ETF Units FP has a fifty-two week low of A$22.40 ($16.00) and a fifty-two week high of A$25.22 ($18.01). The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$24.47.

