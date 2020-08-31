ValuEngine Upgrades Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JWN. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordstrom from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.06.

Shares of JWN opened at $15.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $1,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

