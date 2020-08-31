ValuEngine Lowers Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Best Buy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Cfra raised their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura cut their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.48.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $111.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.53. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $119.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $7,337,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 179,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,261,835.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $611,390.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,737 shares of company stock worth $74,436,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,272 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,359 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,966 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.