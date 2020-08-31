ValuEngine Downgrades Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cfra reissued a strong sell rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $180.00.

OTCMKTS:CHKAQ opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.98. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $430.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chesapeake Energy (OTCMKTS:CHKAQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($28.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($27.75) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 127.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post -93.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKAQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 59.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,174,591 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 6,036,019 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 130.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,704,473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,662,807 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,198.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,608,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,484,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 678.9% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,555,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,356,227 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

