Upfiring (UFR) Market Cap Achieves $3.07 Million

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. Upfiring has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $85,722.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Upfiring has traded down 33.1% against the US dollar. One Upfiring token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008047 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00075820 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00306690 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002201 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039174 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000377 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

