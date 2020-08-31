UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $365.00 at Bank of America

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $351.00 to $365.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $339.52.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $314.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $324.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

