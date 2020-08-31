United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,899.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 115,099 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.32.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.36. 2,979,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,799,964. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $162.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

