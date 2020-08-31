Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.2% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,517 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 45.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.15. The stock had a trading volume of 52,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,640. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.4694 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 65.03%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

