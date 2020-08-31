Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 788.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,654. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.73.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.