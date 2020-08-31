Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,278,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,968 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $76,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 788.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 114.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $63.91 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

