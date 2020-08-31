Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tyme Technologies.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

NASDAQ TYME opened at $1.09 on Friday. Tyme Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

In other news, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $61,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,390,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,932,443.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,738,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,047,037.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,250 shares of company stock valued at $485,888 in the last three months. 25.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 29,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyme Technologies (TYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.