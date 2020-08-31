Twilio’s (TWLO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $200.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Twilio from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.59.

TWLO stock opened at $264.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of -98.31 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.70. Twilio has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $288.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.49, for a total value of $479,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $6,965,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 442,223 shares of company stock worth $94,510,177. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,947,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,621,455,000 after purchasing an additional 239,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Twilio by 27.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,614 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,075,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,619,000 after buying an additional 803,780 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 61.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,718,000 after buying an additional 1,191,888 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,315,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,683,000 after buying an additional 92,085 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

