Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

TCX opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average of $56.51. The company has a market capitalization of $676.97 million, a P/E ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.05. Tucows has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $82.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.30 million.

In other Tucows news, Director Jeffrey Nathan Schwartz sold 1,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $123,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $346,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,529,515.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tucows in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tucows in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tucows in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Tucows by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

