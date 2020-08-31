Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
TCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$9.25 price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday.
Shares of TSE:TCN opened at C$11.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55. Tricon Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$5.45 and a 1-year high of C$12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.00.
In other Tricon Capital Group news, Director Gary Berman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 888,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,879,595.43.
About Tricon Capital Group
Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.
