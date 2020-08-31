Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$9.25 price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE:TCN opened at C$11.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55. Tricon Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$5.45 and a 1-year high of C$12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.00.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$159.63 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tricon Capital Group will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricon Capital Group news, Director Gary Berman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 888,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,879,595.43.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

