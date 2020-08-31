Tricon Capital Group (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Raised to $12.50

Tricon Capital Group (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCNGF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Tricon Capital Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Shares of Tricon Capital Group stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. Tricon Capital Group has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

