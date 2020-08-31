Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $116.00. The stock had a trading volume of 25,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,461. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $153.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.24.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.