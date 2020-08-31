Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $60.50 to $64.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TD. ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.82.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $58.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.589 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

