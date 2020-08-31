Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,563 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 159,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 193,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $9.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

