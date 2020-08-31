Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 929 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 225,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,106,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 26.7% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 625,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,800,000 after purchasing an additional 132,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 13.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $54.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

