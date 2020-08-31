Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 48,400 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,400 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Garrett Motion worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 2.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 581,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,389 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 82.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 24.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 84,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 22,944 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 26.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 280,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garrett Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Garrett Motion from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Garrett Motion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.14.

NYSE:GTX opened at $3.30 on Monday. Garrett Motion Inc has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $12.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.45, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.47.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.72. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

