Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 457 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $80.20 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average is $75.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

