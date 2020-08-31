Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 4,050 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 169.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $133.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.08. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $74.19 and a 12 month high of $134.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.