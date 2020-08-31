Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 3,200 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMP. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 7,403,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,999 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 131.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,837,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,496,000 after acquiring an additional 936,838 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,648,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $279,079,000 after acquiring an additional 811,306 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,509,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $383,480,000 after buying an additional 493,870 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $39.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.53. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $460.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on MMP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

