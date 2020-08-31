Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,000 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $384.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.15. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.44. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $407.86.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 241.52% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.61, for a total value of $1,424,074.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,365.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total value of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,126,542.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $36,788,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

