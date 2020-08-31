Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,311 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTL. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Centurylink by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in Centurylink by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 33,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Centurylink by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Centurylink by 82.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centurylink by 83.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CTL opened at $10.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.93. Centurylink Inc has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTL shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

