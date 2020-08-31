Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 103.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 786,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,540,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 46.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,813,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,992,000 after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 372,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,307,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,645.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $325,600 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $61.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.31, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.52. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

