Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 304.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 28,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Haemonetics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 82,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Haemonetics by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 129,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 4,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 1,376 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $132,412.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $66,659.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,288,374 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $89.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.59 and a 200 day moving average of $98.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.66. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $136.08.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.27 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

HAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

