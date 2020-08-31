Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 557 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,240,000 after purchasing an additional 953,901 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,701,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,894,860,000 after buying an additional 139,173 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in American Tower by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,205,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,322,000 after buying an additional 312,957 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in American Tower by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,719,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,589,000 after buying an additional 322,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,617,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,516,000 after buying an additional 426,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.08.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $249.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $345,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $449,485.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

