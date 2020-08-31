Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 523.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 54.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $225.28 on Monday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $255.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.18.
In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $553,264.38. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTN. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.45.
About Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.
