Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 523.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 54.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $225.28 on Monday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $255.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $694.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $553,264.38. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTN. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.45.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

