Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 115.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG opened at $131.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $131.72.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

