Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $955,000 Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 58.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 508.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $268,221.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,242.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $403,104.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,085,077.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,304 shares of company stock worth $1,546,712. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX opened at $114.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.51. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

