Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KSU. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

KSU opened at $184.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $195.47.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $707,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,409 shares of company stock worth $2,125,382. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

