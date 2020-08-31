Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.39 Million Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,556 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of 3D Systems worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 26.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,485 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

DDD opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

