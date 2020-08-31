Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,081,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,038,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,875,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,662,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 110,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 69,423 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $125.52 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.