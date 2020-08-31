Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 67,196 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,547,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $441,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,028 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 7,062,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577,426 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $48,270,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,138,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,372,000 after buying an additional 1,853,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,131,000 after buying an additional 807,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $32.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.39. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Northcoast Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

