Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 60.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $236.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.31 and its 200 day moving average is $218.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $304.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Also, Director Sally E. Blount acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.81.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

