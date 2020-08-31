Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2,064.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2,708.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $20.63.

