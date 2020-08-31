Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,239 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 71.8% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 718 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

CVS stock opened at $63.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average is $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

