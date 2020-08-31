Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,997 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 66.5% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 4.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,958,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,883,000 after acquiring an additional 91,570 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,273,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 72.3% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $39.42 on Monday. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

