Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 421.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,109,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,531,000 after buying an additional 17,974 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 11.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,451,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 152,144 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 29.8% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,391,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 319,140 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 89.6% in the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,325,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 626,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 22.4% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 941,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 172,524 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

NASDAQ:OXFD opened at $13.61 on Monday. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 16.10.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Oxford Immunotec Global Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.