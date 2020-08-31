Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Landec were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Landec by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,033,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,169,000 after purchasing an additional 225,553 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,023,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 615,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 75,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 44,419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Landec from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $10.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $301.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Landec Co. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.46.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Landec had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landec Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

