Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after buying an additional 3,914,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,510,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,608,000 after acquiring an additional 91,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 35.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,339,000 after acquiring an additional 638,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,870,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,435,000 after acquiring an additional 260,589 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV stock opened at $278.33 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $288.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.04, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 25.60%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $715,792.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,581.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $8,008,677.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,927 shares of company stock valued at $18,298,641. Insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

