Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 2,988,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,373,000 after purchasing an additional 685,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 16,579.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 400,066 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 62,270 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 279,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,890,000.

Shares of BATS IYZ opened at $29.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average of $27.66. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

